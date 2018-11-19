UK Physical Sales of Fallout 76 Pale When Compared to Fallout 4

The week of November 13, 2018 was massive for gaming, with several major releases launching in the same window. Fallout 76 was one of them, but the sales so far aren’t reflective of that fact. In the UK, physical sales for the latest Bethesda title are down by 82.4%, when compared to the launch of 2015’s Fallout 4.

This news comes by way of GamesIndustry.biz, which also reported that despite the drop in sales, Fallout 76 surpassed its competition for the week of November 13th in terms of revenue. Its main competitor, one purple dragon named Spyro, hit the UK sales charts at the number one spot. However, due to Spyro Reignited Trilogy’s £29.99 price tag, Spyro sits at number three in the top ten when it comes to earnings.

Middling first week sales in the UK do not spell doom for Fallout 76. At present, only physical sales data has been released. Perhaps things will look a little better once digital sales figures surface. Sales figures from other territories, particularly the United States, have not yet been released.

With Bethesda’s claim that it will support Fallout 76 for years to come, the multiplayer title may have plenty of time to win fans over. The company already recently announced some incoming updates. Smaller fixes and quality of life updates will roll out first. At an unspecified later date, bigger content updates are expected to arrive. These will hopefully add things like faction-based PvP and new Vaults.

Fallout 76 is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

