Hacking in Cyberpunk 2077 Will Unlock New Locations and Distract Enemies

Given CD Projekt RED’s pedigree and the nature of sci-fi games, Cyberpunk 2077 will undoubtedly be packed with gameplay systems. While a 48-minute gameplay demo video was released, we’ve yet to see much of these systems. Hacking is one element that remains shrouded in mystery. While it may be a while before CD Projekt Red offers extensive details, a studio representative has at least teased what to expect from the game’s hacking mechanics.

Redditor bboymurchant posted their Facebook exchange with a CD Projekt Red rep on Reddit. After inquiring about Cyberpunk 2077’s hacking systems over Facebook Messenger, bboymurchant received the following response:

While this may be all we have to go on, as far as hacking is concerned. CD Projekt Red has previously disclosed information about other parts of the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. For instance, Level Designer Miles Tost recently discussed the six districts featured in the title’s Night City setting. Each district will have its own identity and culture, while still feeling as though it belongs as part of a whole.

Composer Marcin Przybyłowicz, who’s worked on The Witcher series, has also spoken about his contribution to Cyberpunk 2077’s development. In explaining his part, Przybyłowicz noted the differences in providing music for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, with each one’s atmospheres resulting in notable changes.

The significance of choice and consequence has additionally been hailed as one of the title’s more intriguing factors. Each decision the player will make during their adventure will somehow affect the game world around them. Like other game systems, we’ve yet to see this truly put to practice. However, based on CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher, every choice will indeed count to some extent. Hopefully, the studio can reveal additional information about this and more soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 still lacks an official release date.

[Source via Reddit]