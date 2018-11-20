The $1 Million Fortnite Winter Royale Tournament Is Open to All

Fortnite is continuing to expand into the world of esports, and Epic Games has announced a new tournament to see who is truly the best at battle royale. Following the Fortnite Fall Skirmish, the Fortnite Winter Royale Tournament will start later in November 2018 and have a total of $1,000,000 in prizes. Best of all, the tournament is open to all players. Now’s the time to prove your worth in Fortnite!

The tournament is actually being used to test the Online Tournament system, which was introduced in October 2018. It is also helping to prepare for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, which will use the same system.

The Open Qualifiers will give anyone who thinks they’ve got what it takes the chance to earn a spot in the Finals. You’ll have multiple chances to qualify, and your highest score at the end will determine if you advance. Note that the Winter Royale is only for North America and Europe, although Epic is looking for other region-specific tournaments in the future.

Here are the key dates to remember, if you want to enter the tournament:

Winter Royale Qualifier (Open): November 24-25, 2018



Europe Winter Royale Finals: November 30 through December 1, 2018



North America Winter Royale Finals: December 11-12, 2018

Specific times will be listed in the in-game events section, so be sure to keep an eye on that if you’re keen on entering.

In other Fortnite news, the newest update just went live, bringing a Wild West-themed LTM. However, one item has already been disabled, due to causing game crashes.

[Source: Epic Games]