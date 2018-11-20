Kingdom Hearts III has Gone Gold, Which Means It’s Actually Coming Out

It’s a sentence that many were thinking they’d never hear, but it’s official. Development of Kingdom Hearts III has completed, meaning it’s all set for its January 2019 release. Nomura made the announcement himself on the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter, providing fans with an epic new trailer to celebrate.

I’m proud to unveil an extended version of the trailer that’s been playing in NA cinemas. And guess what? We’ve wrapped up development of #KingdomHearts III!

If you haven’t had the chance yet, now would be a good time to prep by playing 1.5+2.5 & 2.8. See you next month! – Nomura pic.twitter.com/NvZYBut3WI — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 20, 2018

Few games have been as anticipated as Kingdom Hearts III, which has been rumored ever since Kingdom Hearts II released in 2006. Officially announced in 2013, the following five years felt like an eternity. Despite receiving new trailers constantly, and learning more and more about the long-awaited title, it still felt as if a day like this wouldn’t come.

The trailer doesn’t reveal any new information, but it will certainly get fans excited. It has plenty of launch trailer vibes, showcasing some of our favorite Disney characters, from Rapunzel to Queen Elsa, in action. We also get the quickest glimpse of the 13 forces of darkness in action, led by none other than Master Xehanort.

Kingdom Hearts III (finally) will be released on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you haven’t played any of the Kingdom Hearts games yet, or you want to refresh yourself, be sure to keep an eye on Kingdom Hearts – The Story So Far –. It’s a collection of all the previously-released games in one convenient package, available exclusively on the PS4.