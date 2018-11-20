Limited Run Games is Dropping Butcher and Race the Sun on Black Friday

Black Friday is almost upon us, and even Limited Run Games is getting in on the savings action. For starters, this coming Friday, November 23, 2018, the latest Limited Run Games releases are going up for preorder. These games are Butcher and Race the Sun for the PlayStation 4 (and PS Vita for the latter), and Cosmic Star Heroine for the Nintendo Switch. The usual Limited Run Games process applies here, but there are some Black Friday bonuses as well.

All three games will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, and sales for Butcher and Race the Sun will be split into two chances, with the second batch opening up for sale later in the day at 6 p.m. ET. If you’re fast enough, you can get the Black Friday Mega-Bundle, which includes all the games, plus an art book for Cosmic Star Heroine and the Butcher soundtrack, for $154.99.

Finally, if you use the code “BLACKFRIDAY” at checkout on Friday, you’ll get 10% off an order of $100 or more. At the moment you can still get your hands on the Limited Run Games release of Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe, so that discount could come in handy. Preorders are also open for a PlayStation 1/2 HDMI converter from Pound Technology, which our readers might find particularly intriguing.