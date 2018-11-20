PSLS Giveaway: Cobalt Tardigrade – Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery

Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery expansion has gone live for the PlayStation 4 and in celebration of its launch, we have teamed up with Perfect World Entertainment for a giveaway of the PlayStation 4 exclusive Cobalt Tardigrade, which is a non-combat pet, and the title of “Tardigrade Wrangler.” Once you have entered the code, players will be able to use this pet on all characters under a single account and there are no faction restrictions.

One Hundred (100) Grand Prize Winners

Cobalt Tardigrade Pet

Tardigrade Wrangler Title

How to Enter The Star Trek Online Tardigrade (Cobalt) Pet Giveaway

To enter, simply put in your email below and wait. These are NA codes, so make sure you have the correct account. Giveaway will run from November 20 to 25, with codes going out on Monday, November 26. Check your email on that date, and if you won, you’ll see an email with the code, ready to redeem. To claim your prize should you win, you need to login to the game, head over to the C-Store, and look under the Promotions tab.

Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery is free-to-play and available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Good luck on the giveaway, please send over screenshots of you and your pet should you win.