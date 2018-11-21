Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Will Give People More Abilities Soon

To alleviate an issue concerning ability points, Ubisoft plans to add more abilities to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s skill tree. Trouble surfaced with the advent of patch 1.0.7, which increased AC Odyssey’s level cap from 50 to 70. Players who had reached level 50 prior to the patch received additional ability points. All players received the same number of points, regardless of whether they should’ve been level 51 or level 57. This left many in a tough spot, as they no longer had abilities left to spend the points on.

How exactly does Ubisoft intend to implement a fix? By giving additional value to ability points. Based on a “sneak peek” provided on a Reddit post addressing the problem, this means more abilities are coming to AC Odyssey.

The “sneak peek” image is below:

Whether this image reflects all off the forthcoming changes remains to be seen. However, it does seem as if at least four new skills are on the horizon—one for the “Assassin” tree, one in “Warrior,” and two for “Hunter.” Every new ability will presumably be upgradeable, allowing players to throw a maximum of three ability points into each one. What the abilities will add to the experience is currently unknown. Additionally, as of now, Ubisoft has yet to reveal when this feature will roll out.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty for players to look forward to, content-wise. Each week in November 2018, new features and quests, some smaller than others, have been added to AC Odyssey. The most recent example of this includes a new customization feature. Additional mercenaries and boss battles, on land and at sea, are consistently added as well.

[Source: Reddit]