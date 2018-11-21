Kazuma Kujo is Thinking About a Disaster Report 4 Sequel

After a long road and revival after a cancellation, Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories is finally about to come out. On November 22, 2018, the game will land on the PlayStation 4 in Japan. The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu features an interview with director Kazuma Kujo, which includes a hint that a sequel could be in the works sooner rather than later.

The interview was translated in part by Gematsu, and you can check out the full transcription at our source link under the gallery. The interview addresses the recent delay for the game, the differences between this game and the previous titles, and of course thoughts about a possible sequel.

Kujo states that ideas for a sequel starting coming up while developing the PlayStation 4 version of Disaster Report 4 Plus, but since a small team is making the game, there weren’t enough people to allocate over to a sequel project. That said, Kujo is considering a sequel still, stating that the story of this game takes place over a week, and that there are characters whose situations after the events of the game he would like to explore.

Kujo also states that Disaster Report 4 Plus is different from the previous titles in that it’s more of an adventure game than an action game. Since it’s more about character-based situations and relationships, elements like staying warm and hydrated are no longer required.

[Source: Gematsu]