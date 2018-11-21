Holiday Spirit and Broly’s Strength Overtake These Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Screenshots

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC, Extra Pack 4, due out in winter 2018, will feature Broly as a playable character. This new set of screenshots gives us our first look at this legendary Saiyan. Plus, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is continuing the trend of fighting games getting into the holiday spirit by introducing Santa costumes for select characters.

Let’s get a look at the new screenshots.

These images also give us a glimpse at Broly’s raw strength while showing off other new things the game has to offer, such as the upcoming Tournament of Power stage and Broly’s iconic wig. With over ten million units sold worldwide, Bandai Namco has plenty of reasons to keep creating content for its fanbase.

Originally released in 2016, we labeled Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as a good entry in the franchise, but criticized it as “more of a 2.0 version of the first game than a proper sequel.” But the additional support the game has received since launch continues to build on a high quality base. With additional packs and all the new and varied free content, there’s bound to be something new for everyone.

Are you looking forward to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2‘s Extra Pack 4? What kind of themed-costumes would you like to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Gematsu]