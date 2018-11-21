Red Dead Redemption II and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle for the October 2018 NPD Chart Top Spot

The NPD group has finally released the best-selling games for October 2018, and like the PlayStation Store charts, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beat out Red Dead Redemption II to claim to top spot. However, with a record-breaking opening weekend, Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive sat comfortably at number two. Even though it released in the tail end of October, RDR2 quickly became the second best-selling game of 2018 so far, already surpassing the sales of its predecessor.

With $1.55 billion spent on games in October 2018, it was the best October in NPD history. No doubt fueled by a bevy of heavily-anticipated titles, it’s quite possible we will big gains throughout the rest of the year as the holiday season ramps up even more.

On the hardware front, the PlayStation 4 came out on top once again, and it broke some records along the way. Hardware spending overall grew about 26% as compared to October of 2017. 2018 saw the most units sold for a PlayStation system in October since the PlayStation 2 in 2002. In addition, dollars earned for the PS4 were the highest they’ve been since 2014.

Here are the NPD charts for October 2018:

Best-Selling Games for October 2018 (All Platforms) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4^ Red Dead Redemption II Assassin’s Creed Odyssey NBA 2k19 Super Mario Party* Soulcalibur VI FIFA 19^ Marvel’s Spider-Man Madden NFL 19^ WWE 2K19 Forza Horizon 4 LEGO DC Super-Villains My Hero One’s Justice Shadow of the Tomb Raider Mario Kart 8* Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Odyssey* Diablo III The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild NHL 19 Best-Selling Games for All Platforms Year-to-Date Call of Duty: Black Ops 4^ Red Dead Redemption II Far Cry 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2k19 God of War Monster Hunter: World Madden NFL 19^ Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Best-Selling Games for All Platforms Ending October 2018 Call of Duty: WWII^ Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption II Far Cry 5 Star Wars Battlefront II Super Mario Odyssey Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 God of War NBA 2K18 Best-Selling Games for October 2018 (PlayStation 4) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption II Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Marvel’s Spider-Man Soulcalibur VI NBA 2K19 FIFA 19 WWE 2K19 Madden NFL 19 My Hero One’s Justice ^Does not include PC digital sales *Does not include digital sales

