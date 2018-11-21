Square Enix’s Black Friday Sales are Live: Save on Digital, Physical, and Merch

Tomorrow may be Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on your holiday spending, especially if you’re a Square Enix fan. The company has launched its Black Friday sale on its own online store front, and it’s set to run from today, November 21, 2018, to Cyber Monday, or November 26.

The savings here can be pretty substantial, depending on what you’re looking for. Square Enix is offering up to 85% off of select digital games, and up to 75% off of select physical games. You can also get up to 40% off of select merchandise, from acrylic keychains to some Play Arts Kai figures.

Square Enix sent along a list of features deals for the sale, which you can check out below:

PS4 and Xbox One versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Steelbook Edition are being discounted from $89.99 to $49.99

The PS4 version of NieR: Automata (Standard Edition) will see a price drop from $39.99 to $19.99

Both the Xbox One Limited Edition and Xbox One Standard Edition of Life is Strange: Before the Storm are being lowered from $19.99 to $9.99, while Life is Strange: Before the Storm Standard Edition will enjoy the same price drop on PS4

PS4 and Xbox One versions of Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition are being discounted from $39.99 to $19.99

Digital versions of Final Fantasy XIV will be 50 percent off

Select merchandise items will be discounted up to 40 percent off

You can check out the full sale, of course, at the source link below the gallery.

[Source: Square Enix Store]