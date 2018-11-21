Here’s When You Can Play as Obi-Wan in Star Wars Battlefront II

One of the most highly-requested Star Wars heroes is finally coming to Star Wars Battlefront II. It may seem hard to believe, but Obi-Wan Kenobi will officially be playable on November 28, 2018. Fans previously got a sneak peek at the legendary Jedi Master in action, but soon players will be able to experience him themselves.

As we’ve already known, this Obi-Wan will be based on the more youthful incarnation portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the Star Wars prequels. (Sorry for those hoping for a playable Alec Guinness.) This falls in line with the direction DICE is taking with this round of Battlefront II updates, which is very prequel-heavy. Obi-Wan will be voiced by James Arnold Taylor, reprising his role from the various Star Wars animated series.

Obi-Wan will have plenty of abilities to use on the field, both offensive and defensive. His Defensive Rush ability pushes you forward, while your lightsaber will cut through anyone in your path. He can also utilize his famous Mind Tricks, which prevent an enemy from using their abilities for a limited time. Finally, on the offensive side of things, he uses a more focused version of Luke Skywalker’s All-Out Push.

The update also introduces the planet of Geonosis. If you’re not familiar with that planet based off of the name, that’s where the final act of Attack of the Clones took place. Other notable features in this update include the 212th Attack Battalion being available as alternate appearances for the Galactic Republic.

October saw the introduction of General Grievous, Obi-Wan’s nemesis during the Clone Wars. Even more heroes and villains are coming to Battlefront II, including Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker.

[Source: EA]