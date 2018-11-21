Give Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet a Shot With a New Demo

Bandai Namco has announced the release date for an upcoming demo of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, a hybrid RPG/shooter based on the popular anime/manga/light novel series. The demo will release for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One in North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia on November 26, 2018. That’s Cyber Monday, which is oddly appropriate.

The Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet demo will give players a chance to try out a good chunk of the game, opening up the single-player up to chapter 2 (and a level cap of 30), as well as the online co-op and PVP modes.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet has actually been out for a while, launching in February of this year in both Japan and North America. It’s a notable departure from previous Sword Art Online video game adaptations, allowing the player to create a custom avatar and participating in largely gun-based combat.

A new edition of the game, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition is also on the way, set to launch for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC on January 18, 2019. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned, albeit without a release date at this time.

For more on Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, you can check out our review.

[Source: Gematsu]