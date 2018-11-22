Ultimate Black Friday Video Game Deals Guide 2018 – Comprehensive List of Retailers and Sales

The day after American Thanksgiving is the single busiest shopping day of the year, colloquially known as Black Friday. Retailers fighting to claim the swarms of shoppers means deals for those early, determined, and lucky enough to score. Here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the best 2018 Black Friday video game deals to clear your shopping list or satisfy your own gaming desires, while spending as little as humanly possible. Or perhaps you’ll be spending more than you ever would before! We just provide the deals, but we can’t be held responsible for how much you spend!

There are a ton of great deals on hardware, software, bundles, and accessories. Click through the links below to find the best deals at each of these retailers, including some of the hottest new games and perhaps a few that you may have missed.

Many of the deals are the same across retailers, so if you see one out of stock, check other retailers for the same deal.

Black Friday Video Game Deals 2018

Jump to a store: Amazon | Best Buy | PlayStation Store | GameStop | Play-Asia | Target | Wal-Mart

Black Friday Video Game Deals 2018 Highlights

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Midnight Blue – $38.99

Pick Up a $200 Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Bundle at Target on Black Friday

Square Enix’s Black Friday Sales are Live: Save on Digital, Physical, and Merch

Ubisoft Black Friday Sale Offers Big Deals and a Free PC Game



