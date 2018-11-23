Fortnite’s Newest Skin Was Designed by an Eight-Year-Old

A new batch of items, known as the “Fowl Play” set, has been released in Fortnite. As you can guess from the name, it features a variety of chicken-themed items, including the absolutely incredible Tender Defender skin. However, the root of these items is a very unlikely source: an eight-year-old Fortnite superfan! A couple of months after sharing his design on Reddit, Epic Games managed to make his dream a reality. Think he’ll be the coolest kid on the playground?

This saga began in September when Reddit user “tfoust10” posted his son’s design (then known as the “Chicken Trooper”) to the Fortnite subreddit.

That post quickly went viral, catching the attention of another Reddit user, “Etsyturtle2,” who turned the original Chicken Trooper design into a something more polished. It’s at this point where the name “Tender Defender” came into play. In addition to the skin, he created some truly “fowl” concepts for other cosmetic items. Epic stayed silent on the matter until recently, when the items were leaked.

In other Fortnite news, Epic just announced the Fortnite Winter Royale, an open tournament with a prize pool of $1 million. In addition, if you want some other extra-cool skins, be sure to keep an eye on the Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle, available in stores now.

[Source: Rock Paper Shotgun]