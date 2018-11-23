I Am The Hero is Almost Ready to Throw Hands on PS4 and Vita

Publisher Ratalaika Games has announced its pixel art-based, beat ’em up-style fighting game I Am The Hero will be launching on November 27, 2018, for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. This is a cross-buy title, so any prospective player who makes a $9.99 purchase of I Am The Hero on either console will be entitled to the other version for free.

Check out the announcement trailer above for a look at what to expect from I Am The Hero, which comes from developer CrazyAnt Games. It’s a hybrid between between the beat ’em up and fighter styles, with the usual group combat turning into one-on-one fights for bosses, but complicated by things like EX moves and massive combo potential. And of course, it’s all punctuated with a classic pixel style with contemporary visual fidelity and intricate animations.

Check out the official key features list as well:

Local and Online Co-Op.

Fast Moving, Fluid Combat.

Free Style Combos: Trample, juggle, rush, and crush your enemies into submission with your own unique fighting styles.

Critical Blink: By timing your attacks perfectly you can unleash massive damage on your foes with Critical Blink.

In addition to the single player campaign and co-op free play, Am The Hero will also feature an online co-op survival mode.

[Source: Gematsu]