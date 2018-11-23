Just Cause 4 Trophy List Sets You Up Perfectly for a Platinum

Just Cause 4 will be released on December 4, 2018, and with any new release comes a new set of trophies to hunt. Fortunately for fans of this action-adventure game, the road to platinum won’t be too treacherous. Just completing the story will give you a good amount of the necessary trophies. The rest can be achieved by deviating from the plot to do things like discover every location in the game, secure every region, and level up your army.

In total, Just Cause 4 has 34 trophies, which includes one platinum, five golds, eight silvers, and twenty bronzes. Nothing here can be missed, and everything here encourages you to complete the story while not being afraid to branch out.

Check out the full Trophy List below and decide if Just Cause 4 is for you by reading our official preview.

Rico Was Here: Earn all Just Cause 4 Trophies (Platinum)

A Scorpion’s Tale: Secure Illapa (Gold)

Been Around the World: Discover every Location in the game (Gold)

Fully Stocked: Secure every Supply Drop Blueprint (Gold)

We Put a Giant Gun on It: Finish Operation Sandstinger (Silver)

What If I… Dive Down?: Finish Operation Windwalker (Silver)

Bring It Down!: Finish Operation Thunderbarge (Silver)

A Whole Army of Chaos: Reach Army of Chaos Level 14 (Silver)

Here to Stay: Secure every Region (Gold)

Know My Name: Get on the Leaderboard for every Feat (Silver)

I Like to Keep My Options Open: Unlock every Grappling Hook Mod (Gold)

Last Action Hero: Help Garland King finally finish her picture (Silver)

Knowledge Is Power: Uncover the mysteries of the Lost Tomb of Otorongo (Silver)

His Name Is Luis: Help Sargento stop an invasion of Black Hand reinforcements (Silver)

Show Me the Way: Uncover every Ancient Statue (Gold)

I Feel the Need…: Film every Speed Stunt (Bronze)

…The Harder They Fall: Destroy every Surveillance Airship (Bronze)

Stunt Driver: Film every Vehicle Stunt (Bronze)

All the Right Moves: Film every Wingsuit Stunt (Bronze)

We’re in Business: Secure every Factory (Bronze)

Wanderlust: Discover 50% of all discoverable Locations (Bronze)

Where I Belong: Stand on foot at the highest point in Solís (Bronze)

Pinball Dreams: Destroy a vehicle with the PBX Auto-Slug 4 shotgun’s “Ricochet” secondary fire (Bronze)

Cow-Moo-Flage: Turn 10 Black Hand into Cows using the Cow Gun in a single session (Bronze)

A Game of Chicken: Crash into a flying airplane with your own plane (Bronze)

Rico’s Roughnecks: Recruit every Pilot (Bronze)

A Higher Love: Use only the Air Lifter for 15 non-consecutive minutes — Booster and Retract can’t be active! (Bronze)

Classic Hits: Use only the Retract for 15 non-consecutive minutes — Booster and Air Lifter can’t be active! (Bronze)

Lift Off: Use only the Booster for 15 non-consecutive minutes — Air Lifter and Retract can’t be active! (Bronze)

Don’t Choke on My Smoke: Beat someone’s score while manually tracking the Feat (Bronze)

Allow Me to Introduce Myself: Help Sargento with his ambush, meet the mysterious Javi Huerta, and visit Garland King on set (Bronze)

Weapon Stash: Secure all Small Arms and Heavy Weapons Blueprints (Bronze)

Bomb Disposal: Remove all rigged vehicles from the harbors of Solís (Bronze)

Chaos Milestone: Increase your Army of Chaos Level by filling up the Chaos bar (Bronze)

[Source: True Trophies]