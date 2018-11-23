It Looks Like NiER: Automata Is Getting a Game of the Year (or YoRHa) Edition

Is NieR: Automata about to get a second lease on life? A recent ESRB listing makes it appear so. Internet sleuths have discovered what appears to be a GOTY version of the PlatinumGames and Square Enix’s 2017 team-up. And, before you make assumptions, “GOTY” isn’t shorthand for “Game of the Year.” No, because this is NiER: Automata, it’ll actually be getting a “Game of the YoRHa Edition.”

As it was discovered via an ESRB rating, we don’t know exactly what makes this version special. The presumed route would be to include all post-launch DLC. However, NiER: Automata actually hasn’t received a ton of DLC. It’s possible this release could include some all-new content, but that’s purely speculation.

Of course, Square Enix hasn’t officially revealed the NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHA Edition yet. However, since it’s officially been rated by the ESRB, we could see an announcement soon.

NieR: Automata was certainly a sales success for Platinum and Square Enix, increasing the chances of it continuing the NieR franchise. If you haven’t played NieR: Automata yet, be sure to check out our review. We called it “a delectable buffet of remarkable experience,” and if that doesn’t intrigue you, I don’t know what will.

NieR: Automata will be back in the spotlight soon, thanks to Soulcalibur VI. Protagonist 2B will be joining the weapons-based fighter sometime in the future, although we don’t know when yet.

[Source: ESRB]