Rockstar’s Agent Trademark Apparently Abandoned by Take-Two Interactive

Nearly a decade after its reveal during PlayStation’s 2009 E3 conference, Agent officially appears to be no more. What’s led to this conclusion is publisher Take-Two Interactive’s apparent abandonment of the trademark.

On November 19, 2018, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) updated the Agent trademark’s status. According to this update, the trademark is “no longer active.” In the space offering a status update, the USPTO has noted the following: “Abandoned because no Statement of Use or Extension Request timely filed after Notice of Allowance was issued.”

Take a look at the listing featured on the USPTO website below:

The trademark for Agent was last renewed in 2016, weeks ahead of that year’s E3. Its renewal, particularly due to the convenient timing, led many to believe a re-reveal was imminent. Obviously, this failed to happen. Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two ever so much as mumbled a word about whether the game was still in development.

In 2007, Sony began teasing the single-player stealth-action title that would become Agent. During that time, it was only known as a Rockstar Games-developed PlayStation 3 exclusive. Agent’s official announcement arrived a couple of years later, during E3 2009. A title, logo, and tentative synopsis were all fans had to go on. But it was enough, more than enough to build hype. Set in the Cold War era late in the 1970s with espionage at its fore, Agent seemed the perfect playground for a Rockstar adventure. Unfortunately, said adventure was never meant to see the light of day.

However, Take-Two’s letting the trademark slip away doesn’t have to mean Agent is canned in its entirety. Dare we hope Rockstar is still developing an espionage title that simply has a different name and premise? For now, the elusive Agent remains on a long list of E3-announced titles that never hit store shelves.

[Source: USPTO via GameSpot]