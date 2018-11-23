The Final Numbers for the Shenmue III Kickstarter Are Staggering

It appears that many people really want Shenmue III. In a recent update posted on its Kickstarter page, the final numbers of the campaign were revealed. It’s a testament to how beloved the first two Shenmue games are. The campaign had 81,087 backers that raised a grand total of $7,179,510. Definitely an impressive number, huh?

The Shenmue III campaign definitely ended with a bang, which is fitting considering the timeline of it all. After being announced at E3 2015, its Kickstarter campaign went live and quickly became a massive success. It soon became the most successful crowdfunded video game ever, passing the record set by Bloodstained. After deciding that the initial funds from the Kickstarter campaign simply weren’t enough, a PayPal campaign opened a few months later.

It was also revealed that 80% of the backers answered the surveys relating to prizes, which is currently closed. Now that the campaign has ended, it’s full steam ahead on development. Deep Silver, which is now owned by THQ Nordic, announced it would be publishing Shenmue III back in 2017. It even has a legitimate release date, which was revealed after a delay into 2019.

Shenmue III releases on August 27, 2019, for the PlayStation 4 and PC. If you are curious about the Shenmue series, the first two games were recently remastered for modern systems.

[Source: Kickstarter]