Command a Mecha Strike Force and Engage in Intense Tactical Battles in Warborn, Coming 2019

Raredrop Games has announced that its mecha turn-based strategy game, Warborn, will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2019.

Players will be in charge of a mecha strike force that is engaged in a solar system war. The game comes with a full single-player campaign that offers various combat scenarios, and 1vs1 online multiplayer.

Check out a trailer below.

Warborn will give players a variety of skills and combat roles to choose from alongside various attack options. The full list of features is as follows:

DEPLOY

Choose from a wide range of units with different skills and combat roles. Expand your forces by calling in reinforcements from orbital dropships. ADVANCE

Use terrain properties to your advantage and make tactical decisions when positioning your forces. Capture structures to obtain additional deployment sites and resources. FIGHT

Engage the enemy with various attack options. Inflict status effects, plant traps and support allies using unique unit skills. COMMAND

Take command as one of four different commanders. Each has a powerful personal mecha and abilities geared towards a particular play style.

We'll update our readers when a release date is announced.