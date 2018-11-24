Cyanide’s Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Gets 2020 Release Window and New Publisher

Bigben has announced that it has acquired the publishing and distribution rights for action-RPG, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, which will launch on consoles and PC in 2020.

Announced in January 2017, the game is being developed by Cyanide (Call of Cthulhu, Styx), and was initially set to be published by Focus Home Interactive.

“We are thrilled to have reached this agreement which considers, in an equitable way, the different parties’ investments,” said Bigben CEO Alain Falc. “This will allow Cyanide to keep the ball rolling on the game’s development and to give its numerous fans a really unique experience, in a universe that gamers are very fond of.”

“The intense action and desperate supernatural danger of Werewolf is a perfect fit for BigBen,” added Shams Jorjani, VP of Business Development at Paradox Interactive. “And this is happening at the best time, because of our renewed focus on brand management and licensing.”

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood puts players in the role of banished werewolf, Cahal, who wants to protect his clan and punish all of those responsible for destroying Mother Earth, Gaïa. Cahal will play a key role in the Great War of Garou against a powerful corporation called Pentex, which is engaged in activities that are upsetting the balance of nature.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the game. In the meantime, check out our preview.