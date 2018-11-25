GameStop Cyber Monday Deals Announced, Get a $50 Gift Card With the Purchase of a New Console
GameStop‘s Cyber Monday deals will go live on November 26, 2018, offering a host of discounts for those who may have missed out on Black Friday sales. Alongside the usual video game and console deals, a variety of items will be discounted including gaming headsets, toys and collectibles, and last-gen consoles.
Highlights include (online only):
HARDWARE
- Free $50 GameStop gift card with purchase of any new Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 console (excludes PS4 1TB Spider-Man and Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundles; limit 1 per customer)
- Xbox One Minecraft 1TB console bundle: $199.99
GAMING ACCESSORIES
- HyperX Revolver GunMetal headset: $69.99 ($50 savings)
- PDP Afterglow AG9 PS4 and Xbox One headsets: $49.99 ($30 savings)
VIDEO GAMES
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $38
- Fallout 76 Standard & Tricentennial: $39.99 & $59.99, respectively
- Assassins Creed Odyssey: $27
- FIFA 19: $27
- Madden 19: $27
- NBA 2K19: $27
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $27
- WWE 2K19: $27
- Hitman 2: $29.99
- NASCAR Heat 3: $24.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete: $9.99
PRE-OWNED & RECOMMERCE
- Cyber Monday exclusive Blast from the Past console bundles on Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, Wii, PS3, Xbox 360 and 3DS XL: starting as low as $74.99
- Buy 2 Get 1 free on Last Gen preowned video games and on Retro video games
- 20% of all preowned smartphones, tablets, media players and wearable technology
POP CULTURE TOYS, COLLECTIBLES & APPAREL
- Star Wars the Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton: $99.99 ($100 savings)
- Star Wars Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie: $79.99 ($50 savings)
- Star Wars Nerf Rival Stormtrooper Blaster: $49.99 ($50 savings)
- Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair: $99.00 (more than $50 savings)
- Arcade 1Up Street Fighter, Rampage, Centipede, or Asteroid: $249.99 ($50 savings)
Orders over $35 will be shipped for free. All offers can be found on GameStop/CyberMonday.