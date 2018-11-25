Yooka-Laylee Has Surpassed One Million Players

Playtonic has announced that its spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie, Yooka-Laylee, has surpassed one million players. The studio thanked fans while announcing the milestone on Twitter.

Wahey! We’ve hit a milestone of over 1 million #YookaLaylee players! Have a massive thank you from all of us at Playtonic, in the form of a fresh photo of the world’s most gorgeous 47-year-old, Kev Bayliss (bottom right), with his colleagues. pic.twitter.com/AZOX7PLw9F — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) November 22, 2018

Yooka-Laylee received mixed reviews from critics upon release. While they praised the enjoyable platforming experience, critics noted that the game was rough around the edges, marred by technical issues, and some frustrating gameplay mechanics. However, Playtonic offered regular post-release support in form of improvements and new features.

Back in October 2018, the studio announced a 64-bit mode that gives Yooka-Laylee a retro look.

“When we decided we were going to implement the 64-bit Tonic, we knew we wanted to create something reminiscent of ‘the good old days,'” said developer Jens Restermeier. “Naturally, we looked back at Nintendo 64 games that we had both played and worked on.”

64-bit Tonic will be a free update. A release date has yet to be announced.

Did our readers enjoy Yooka-Laylee? Share your thoughts on the game with us below.