Darksiders III Concept Art Reveals Each of Fury’s Force Hollow Forms

Darksiders III is about to make its debut! To celebrate, Gunfire Games has taken to the official PlayStation Blog to showcase the concept art that helped shape the game. It has even included over a dozen mobile wallpapers that are free to download here.

Take a look at Fury in each of her Force Hollow forms and the overall concept art for this entry.

Darksiders III gameplay will have you hacking and slashing your way through numerous areas, with some light environmental puzzle solving along the way. During her journey to defeat the Seven Deadly Sins, Fury will gain new Force Hollow abilities. With each ability, she’ll be able to decimate more enemies in her path and find her way to previously unreachable areas.

As you can see in the above gallery, each Force Hollow comes with a new coat of paint that alter’s Fury’s design. While the change is primarily color based, the Force Hollows add a layer of charming animation otherwise missing from Fury’s traditional hair and overall look. This concept art also gives us a window into how certain enemy designs evolved, taking them from from basic baddies to detailed foes.

If you’re looking to dive into this apocalyptic adventure, be sure to catch up on everything you need to know before stepping into Darksiders III. It will launch on November 27, 2018 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]