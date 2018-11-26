Get Ready to See a Ghost of a Tale in Early 2019

Ghost of a Tale will release in February, 2019 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The exact date has not been announced yet, but it will launch on the same day for both consoles. It released on PC via Steam on March 13, 2018, and an early access version allowed players to experience a portion of the game in 2016. The official website has also been updated with many screenshots, as well as development-related images, including level design documents and concept art.

Originally pitched and crowd-funded on Indiegogo in 2013, Ghost of a Tale is an action-RPG game set in dark high-fantasy world where rats are attempting to purge mice. Due to it’s high-quality models and animations, cute character design, and interesting stealth gameplay, it has been a highly anticipated indie game during the course of its over five years of development.

Inspired by films such as The Secret of NIMH and The Dark Crystal, Ghost of a Tale features Tilo, a mouse minstrel who must avoid enemy rats and find his love, Merra. On his quest, Tilo will make use of disguises, stealth, and conversations to make his way through Dwindling Heights Keep.

SeithCG takes it’s name from its owner, Lionel “Seith” Gallat. Gallat was an animator for Dreamworks and Universal and worked on films such as The Prince of Egypt, The Road to El Dorado, and Despicable Me.

[Source: SeithCG]