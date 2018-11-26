UK Sales Chart: Battlefield V Off to a Slow Start as FIFA 19 Runs to the Top

The 2018 holiday shopping season officially began over the weekend, with Black Friday leading to heavy discounts on hardware and software. EA had a bit of a mixed reception over the past week, with FIFA 19 making its way back to the top of the charts, thanks to some nice discounts and a PS4 bundle. Unfortunately, the launch of Battlefield V, one of EA’s biggest games for the fall, didn’t fare as well.

Battlefield V entered in fourth place, with physical sales down 63% from Battlefield 1. It should be noted that digital sales are not included in this chart, and many franchises have seen physical sales fall. However, even if digital numbers lead to a bump in the charts, it’s still a disappointing start for the WWII-set shooter.

Discounts had a heavy part to play in many of these chart positions. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which had a price cut, also had a significant gain on the charts and made it to number two. Red Dead Redemption 2, which wasn’t discounted, fell to number three. The week’s biggest drop, however, was the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which topped the charts last week. The three-game collection had a steep fall to number nine.

Here are the ten best-selling games in the UK for the week ending November 24, 2018.

FIFA 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield V Forza Horizon 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man Fallout 76 Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu Spyro Reignited Trilogy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]