PlayStation Store Global Update – November 27, 2018
Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4)
- Jackbox Party Pack 2 (PS3)
- Arkedo Series (PS3)
- Burly Men At Sea (PS Vita PS4)
- Roundabout (PS Vita + PS4)
Pre-Orders
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 ($59.99)(out 12-11)
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 DIGITAL PREMIUM EDITION ($89.99)(out 12-11)
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Looter’s Edition ($29.99)(out 12-7)
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Champion’s Edition ($59.39)(out 12-7)
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Survivor’s Edition ($49.79)(out 12-7)
PSVR Games
- Affected: The Manor ($7.99)
- In Death ($29.99/PS+ $23.99)
- Space Pirate Trainer ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)
- Twisty Puzzle Simulator ($9.99)
- Titanic VR ($19.99)
PS4 Demos
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
PS4 Games
- Alien Shooter & Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes ($7.99)
- Batman: Arkham Collection ($59.99)
- Bring to Light ($19.99)
- Darksiders III ($59.99)
- Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition ($99.99)
- Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)
- Floor Kids ($19.99)
- Gundemoniums ($14.99)
- I am the Hero ($7.99)
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)
- Ride 3 Gold Edition ($79.99)
- Storm Boy ($5.99)
- Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials ($4.99)
PS4 Add-on Content
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Upgrade ($19.99)
- Darksiders III Season Pass ($19.99)
- DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE Super Coin Pack ($13.99)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC ($2.99 and up)
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass ($49.99)
- Firewall Zero Hour DLC (Free and up)
- Life is Strange 2 Mascot Bundle ($1.99)
- Train Sim World: Long Island Rail Road ($29.99)
- Warframe: PS4 Renown Pack XIV ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)
PS Vita Games
- Gundemoniums ($14.99)
- I am the Hero ($7.99)
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes ($9.99)
- Revenge of the Bird King ($4.99)
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut ($12.99)