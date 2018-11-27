New PSVR Bundle Will Pair Acclaim With Anticipation

PlayStation VR has been having a great year, in terms of the games that have hit the platform. But with only 3 million units sold, it’s no secret that PSVR is a niche (and expensive) product. So good bundles are all the more important, when it comes to expanding the PSVR audience. Vice President of Marketing for Sony Interactive Entertainment Mary Yee took to the official PlayStation Blog to announce a new PSVR bundle coming December 14, 2018 that will include Borderlands 2 VR and Beat Saber.

The bundle will be available in the U.S and Canada for $349.99 USD / $449.99 CAD and is uncoincidentally launching the same day as Borderlands 2 VR. Here’s what’s included.

One PS VR system

One PlayStation Camera

One Demo Disc 2.0

Two PlayStation Move Motion controllers

Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber digital game vouchers (internet required to download)

With this bundle, you’ll have everything you could possibly need to play any PSVR game. The only thing that’s not included is the PSVR Aim controller gun, but that’s occasionally compatible with games and not required. And Demo Disc 2.0 will give you a taste of some fan-favorite VR titles.

Initial experiences can completely shape someone’s perception of virtual reality gaming, and this line-up should pull anyone into the PSVR fandom. Let us know in the comments below what kind of PSVR bundle you would want to see next.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]