Here’s When You Can Watch the Final Kingdom Hearts 3 Trailers

Amazon’s plans for a Kingdom Hearts III reveal during Cyber Monday 2018 may have gone wrong, but don’t worry! There will be plenty of other trailers in the coming weeks before its launch to keep you satisfied. Tetsuya Nomura himself went on Twitter (as he tends to do) to announce the Kingdom Hearts III promotional schedule for the rest of 2018. Quite excitingly, the next trailer isn’t too far away, as it is set to premiere on December 10th.

Check out the rest of the schedule (which is in Japanese) here:

For those who can’t read Japanese, here’s the schedule:

New trailer on December 10th

Final trailer on December 18th

30-second commercial for cinemas on December 21th

Nomura specifically mentioned that the December 18th trailer would be “final,” which could mean that it might have some new information for us. As for the commercial set for cinemas, it’s still being edited, so its release date could end up being a bit more flexible.

Curiously, the announcement was only made on the Japanese Kingdom Hearts account, with nothing noted on the English one. It’s possible these trailers could all be in Japanese, although we’ll have to wait and see.

In other Kingdom Hearts news, the long-awaited title finally completed development recently. We’ll see if these trailers have any more unrevealed secrets, but either way, we don’t have to wait long now.

Kingdom Hearts III will be released on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.