Build Something With The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame in 2019

Corporate synergy wins again! TT Games and WB Games have announced The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, the latest entry in the long-running LEGO series of video games. Releasing in 2019, it’s set to coincide with the release of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Which, not coincidentally, is being released by Warner Bros.

Not much information was given about the upcoming release, though we’re not likely to see a major departure from the standard LEGO formula that’s persisted since 2005. It will follow the general plot of The Lego Movie 2, in which the world of The Lego Movie is taken over by the Duplo invaders. Confirmed playable characters include Emmett and Lucy/Wyldstyle from The Lego Movie, although we also saw glimpses of Benny the astronaut and Batman, as well. There will be over 100 playable characters, including new faces like Rex Dangervest and General Mayhem.

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame will take you all over the LEGO universe, including locales from both films. TT Games claims the combat will be “improved” this time around, including combos that allow you to use special “builder attacks” that are unique to each character.

TT Games just won’t stop with these LEGO games. 2018 alone saw the release of LEGO The Incredibles and LEGO DC Super-Villains. Other games, like 2017’s LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2, kept getting DLC in 2018, as well. As long as there are entertainment properties out in the world, there will still be LEGO games to make.

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame will be released on February 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will release on March 26, 2019 on the Nintendo Switch.

[Source: WB Games]