Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s First Story DLC Features Ties to AC2

We’ve known about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s story DLC for some time. Two “story arcs,” each featuring three episodes, will delve deeper into the Assassins and the First Civilization. With the arrival of a launch trailer for the first arc, Legacy of the Blade, Ubisoft has revealed Darius I as a character at its center. Interestingly, fans of Assassin’s Creed II may recognize the name, as Darius’ tomb was one explored by Ezio Auditore.

Get a glimpse of what Darius will bring to the table in the trailer below:

The few details disclosed about Darius in AC2 paint an intriguing picture of his background. For one, Darius is said to be the son of Xerxes, the notorious Persian King. Additionally, Darius is the first person to wield the hidden blade. How he meets Alexios/Kassandra remains to be seen. Yet, the trailer suggests he knows something about the enemies that are targeting the main character.

“Hunted” serves as the inaugural episode for Legacy of the Blade and will launch on December 4, 2018. Six weeks thereafter, the second episode, “Shadow Heritage,” will arrive. Fans should expect to venture into the third and final episode, “Bloodline,” after the passing of another six weeks. If everything goes to plan, the three episodes should all be available by early March 2019.

The Fate of Atlantis is the second story arc; its first episode will release on an unspecified date in spring 2019. All story-centric DLC are part of AC Odyssey’s season pass, which has a $39.99 price tag attached to it.

[Source: GameSpot]