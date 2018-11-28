Progress in Red Dead Online Beta May Not Transfer to Official Release

Red Dead Online’s staggered beta release will continue until everyone can access it on November 30, 2018. The staggered launch is an effort to reduce server hiccups as millions of players sign on simultaneously. Yet, one thing Rockstar Games may have zero control over is the transfer of beta progress. Apparently, the company remains unsure of whether players will be able to access beta progress in the online suite’s full release.

In a post on its official website, Rockstar explained that unforeseen issues may lead to beta progress disappearing once the beta concludes. The post reads, “We hope that all player progress during this early period of the Beta will be able to remain intact long term, however as with many betas for large scale online experiences such as this, there is always the chance that we may need to implement rank or other stat resets in case of issues.”

With that in mind, players will have to decide for themselves whether the risk is worth the potential reward. At the very least, it’s great that Rockstar was forthcoming with this information at the start, allowing fans to determine how best to spend their time in the beta.

If Red Dead Online’s beta proves successful, it will offer Rockstar and publisher Take-Two Interactive yet another reason to celebrate. Sales of Red Dead Redemption 2 have already provided the companies with plenty to boast about. While it couldn’t beat Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 as October 2018’s best-selling title, RDR2 did manage to eclipse lifetime sales of its predecessor in eight days.

As of now, Rockstar has yet to detail when the full release for Red Dead Online will go live.

[Source: Rockstar Games]