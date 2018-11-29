For a while, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players have reported a glitch concerning the Child of Poseidon trophy. After looting all 42 underwater locations for a silver trophy, some players have found that the game doesn’t acknowledge their accomplishment. With the arrival of Patch 1.1.0 and 1.1.1, Ubisoft has addressed this glitch and much more. Both patches went live on November 29, 2018 and together weigh in at just under 3GB on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

Patch 1.1.1 serves as the smallest of the two and does the following:

Meanwhile, Patch 1.1.0 is much meatier. In addition to fixing underwater location woes, this patch also adds support for the December 4, 2018 launch of the Legacy of the First Blade DLC. Moreover, Patch 1.1.0 implements the recently revealed Mastery Level System, which will allow players to put their many Ability Points to further use.

On the Reddit post featuring the patch notes, it warns that notes for Patch 1.1.0 include spoilers. Read the following at your own risk.

SUMMARY:

· Added support for the 1st Episode of the Legacy of the First Blade DLC and the third installment in the Lost Tales of Greece.

· Added Mastery Level system to the game.

· Added fast travel points to Mythical Creatures.

· Added an option to dismantle items directly at Blacksmiths.

· Wearing the full set of a Legendary Armor now gives more powerful bonus than the version available for engraving.

· Addressed a display issue that caused Stats upgrades to appear downgraded after Level 50.

· The Child of Poseidon achievement/trophy will now unlock when conditions are met.

· [PS4] Addressed an issue that caused screenshots taken to appear black in the Capture Gallery.

· [PC] Added an option that allows players to set walking speed.

CONTENT:

· Added support for the first Episode of the Legacy of the First Blade DLC, Hunted, to the game.

o Will release on December 4

· Added the third installment in the Lost Tales of Greece, The Image of Faith, to the game.

o Will release in December

o Available after reaching Episode 5

o Quest will appear in the quest log after having met the quest giver in Elis

o Look for a blue quest giver icon

FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS:

NEW! Added Mastery Level System to the game.

· Mastery Level increase specific statistics attached to the Assassin, Hunter, and Warrior ability trees and uses ability points to upgrade bonuses.

· The Mastery level Menu becomes available when reaching Level 50

NEW! Added fast travel points to Mythical Creatures

NEW! Added an option to the game to dismantle items directly at the Blacksmith.

MISCELLANEOUS:

· Added a tip to the game on how to quickly source Olive wood.

· The amount of crafting material being bought can now be increased significantly faster

· Added more NPCs to the Skyros market.

· Players can now circulate between Quest filters with LT/RT

· [PC] Added an option that allows players to set walking speed.

· [PC] Improved HDR functionality on PC.

BALANCING:

· Wearing the full set of a Legendary Armor now gives more powerful bonus than the version available for engraving.

· Fixed Burning Rate formula when too many bonuses were applied.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY:

· Addressed an issue during the Medusa boss fight that could sometimes reset the quest causing the player to start the quest from the beginning.

· Addressed an issue that prevented the player from performing attacks underwater when equipping a weapon that allows breathing underwater while the air bar is red.

· Addressed an issue where Intoxicated Damage or Weakening perk were applied to the player rather than to enemies.

WORLD:

· Addressed various issues with floating or misplaced objects across Greece.

· Addressed various issues that caused the player to fall through the map or get stuck.

· Addressed an issue during the final Arena encounter where the enemy could deal damage even though the player is out of reach of the weapon.

· Addressed an issue that prevented Weekly Contracts from appearing.

· Addressed an issue where live encounters wouldn’t reappear after losing connection.

QUEST:

· Addressed an issue in Gluten Free where Lagos’s son could pop up in dialogues when released before triggering the cut-scene.

· Addressed an issue in A Mother’s Prayer that prevented the player from completing the quest.

· Addressed an issue in To Find a Girl where Thugs would chicken out of combat if their leader is knocked out in front of them.

· Addressed an issue in Barnabas Abroad that could prevent the quest from being completed.

· Addressed an issue in The Final Push that could cause the quest’s objective to disappear.

· Addressed an issue in Pirate Hospitality that prevented the quest objective to update.

· Addressed an issue in Unified Front where Euneas would sail away from the naval battle instead of helping the player.

· Addressed various issues in the Divine Intervention questline that could prevent the quest from being completed.

· Addressed an issue in Follow That Boat where Kleio could spawn underwater if the player cleaves the ship during the follow Erina objective.

· Addressed an issue in Breaking Bread where the recommended Quest level differs from the actual level of enemy NPCs in the Fort of Arkas.

· Addressed an issue in A Bloody Feast where the player could maintain a full bounty bar under certain circumstances.

· Removed a dramatic black fade from a cut-scene in Athlete.

CHARACTER & AI:

· Addressed an issue where wolves or dogs would drown when kicked in the water by the player. *tries not to judge*

· Addressed an issue with enemy NPCs who would have a hard time catching up while chasing the misthios.

· Addressed an issue where Mercenaries would sometimes stop chasing the player.

· Addressed an issue that caused Mercenaries & Fort Leaders to not deal the intended Basic Attack damage.

· Addressed an issue where enemies lighting up braziers continue doing so while being hit by the player.

· Addressed an issue where the Cretan bull stops attacking when the player stands VERY close to the bull’s face.

PHOTO MODE:

· Addressed an issue in Photo Mode where the reset button in Composition Mode would reset photo settings.

· Improved auto-focus functionality in Photo Mode. When opening Photo Mode it will now auto-focus the player if in view.

· Improved camera functionality in Photo Mode. The more zoomed in, the slower the camera.

· Addressed an issue that prevented the player from using the Photo Mode properly when activating while in Predator shot.

· Addressed an issue that allowed the players to cycle through pre-sets in Preview Mode

· [PS4] Addressed an issue that caused screenshots taken to appear black in the Capture Gallery.

NAVAL:

· Conquest Battles no longer scale with the player’s level but stay on the region’s level.

· The inventory ship model will no longer vanish when equipping different ship designs.

· Addressed an issue that caused an incorrect background color to be displayed for Legendary Lieutenants.

· Addressed an issue that prevented the player to dismiss Tekton as Lieutenant. Go home Tekton, you’re drunk.

· Addressed an issue where the thumbnail image of Epic Ship rewards didn’t match the actual look.

· Addressed an issue where the custom marker would fall underwater when the player marks any location on the open sea.

· Addressed an issue that caused Sea Shanties to stop playing when switching between “stop” and “resume” actions multiple times. // indecisive much??

PERFORMANCE & STABITY:

· Optimized game performance and stability.

· Addressed various issues that caused the player to temporarily freeze.

· [X1] Addressed an issue where the game could become unresponsive after accessing the Xbox dashboard.

GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, & AUDIO:

· Addressed various lighting issues.

· Addressed various camera issues. Cam.exe stopped working.

· Addressed various sound issues.

· Addressed various animation issues with NPC and player character.

· Addressed various animation issues with the Cyclops.

· Addressed an issue with Steropes who would slide around in opening roar animation. They see me rollin’

· Addressed an issue with Ikaros who would harass enemies through buildings.

USER INTERFACE, MENU, & SUBTITLES:

· Addressed various UI/HUD display issues.

· Addressed various dialog mismatches.

· Addressed a display issue that caused Stats upgrades to appear downgraded after Level 50.

· Addressed an issue that allowed the player to open the Detailed Mercenary Benefits page from the Detailed Mercenary view.

· Addressed an issue with perks above Tier 5 that wouldn’t be displayed properly in the Detailed Character Stats page.

· Addressed an issue where weapons bought from the In-Game Store didn’t show up in the inventory tab.

UBISOFT CLUB, ACHIEVEMENTS OR TROPHIES:

· The Child of Poseidon achievement/trophy will now unlock when conditions are met.