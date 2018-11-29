Borderlands 2 VR Offers Teleportation and Free Movement Options

This holiday season, you can experience Borderlands like never before with Borderlands 2 VR. Releasing on December 14, 2018, the title will feature the full game with some VR-exclusive features but no major additional content. While we’ve known since launch that you’ll be able to control the game with the Dualshock 4 or PlayStation Move Controllers, the team has clarified that full locomotion will be supported on both controllers. Players can use “teleportation, direct movement, or a mix of the two using either controller.”

Good news: teleportation and free movement are possible with both the PS Move controllers and the DualShock 4. Bad news: our earlier replies were super-confusing. Hope this clarifies things! — Borderlands (@Borderlands) November 28, 2018

This clarification may thrill fans, because VR is such a unique experience that it, perhaps more than any other platform, really benefits from giving players a variety of options. For many gamers, comfort settings are a determining factor when it comes to whether or not they enjoy a game. If someone has issues with one kind of movement in Borderlands 2 VR, they can switch to the other.

Get in the Borderlands spirit by checking out their recent live-action ad. If you’re interested in Borderlands 2 VR but don’t own PSVR yet you can take advantage of the new bundle launching alongside the game. It includes Borderlands 2 VR, Beat Saber, a PlayStation Camera, and a pair of Move Motion Controllers.

[Source: Twitter]