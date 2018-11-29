PlayStation Celebrates ‘5 Years of Adventure’ in Europe with New Video

While it’s already been five years since the PlayStation 4 debuted in America, November 29, 2018 marks the fifth anniversary of the system in Europe. To celebrate, PlayStation Europe released a video entitled “5 Years Of Adventure,” which detailed many player achievements over the years.

Check it out here:

Here are some of the stats mentioned in the video:

46 million Thunderjaws defeated in Horizon Zero Dawn

2 million hole-in-ones in Everybody’s Golf

1.7 million hours in Wipeout Omega Collection

10.6 kilometers driven in Gran Turismo Sport

630,000 players earned the Platinum Trophy in Bloodborne

1 million contracts fufilled in Firewall: Zero Hour

18 million enemies defeated in Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Players saved the fish in Detroit: Become Human 4 million times

1.4 million players fully upgraded the Leviathan Axe in God of War

Almost 1 million players found all of the treasures in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since the PlayStation 4 first entered our homes. It’s even harder to believe that in that five years, we’ve seen so many landmark titles in the PlayStation library. With exclusives like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man and high-profile games like Red Dead Redemption 2, 2018 has definitely been a banner year for the system. Everyone may already be looking ahead, but this video is a reminder of just how far we’ve come in five years.

What are some of your favorite memories from the past five years? Let us know!