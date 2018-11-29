Play as Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in LEGO DC Super-Villains DLC Very Soon

DLC centered on the upcoming Aquaman film starring Jason Momoa will arrive for LEGO DC Super-Villains‘ season pass holders on December 4, 2018. This date only applies to Aquaman Movie Part 1 DLC pack, however. The second movie pack won’t launch until January 8, 2019.

Across both movie packs, players will control Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Amber Heard’s Mera as the two fight to restore order in Atlantis. The first pack adds the following heroes and villains as playable characters: Aquaman (Gladiator), Black Manta (Movie), Mera, Orm (Gladiator), King Nereus and Queen Atlanna. The second movie pack includes: Aquaman (Movie), Vulko, Trench Creature, Murk, Brine King and Orm (Movie). Additionally, levels inspired by settings in the film will be added to the latest LEGO DC experience.

The season pass is currently available for $14.99 and will net players six level packs and four character packs. Fans only interested in buying the Aquaman-centric DLC can do so on January 8th. For $5.99, the two packs will be available to purchase as a bundle. Dates for the remainder of the season pass’ content have not yet been announced.

LEGO DC Super-Villains changed the status quo a bit. Instead of embarking on a Batman-starring adventure like previous LEGO DC games, players are tasked with creating their very own super-villain. For the most part, developer TT Games succeeds in this new territory. Yet, as noted in our review, there are still a few patented TT Games issues that may sour the experience for some.

While players can venture into Atlantis with the movie pack DLC on December 4th, Aquaman will swimsinto theaters on December 21, 2018.

[Source: Gamasutra]