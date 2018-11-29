Jun Senoue and Hyper Potions Join Forces in Team Sonic Racing’s Newest Track

Sega has announced a new track for the upcoming semi-cooperative kart racer, Team Sonic Racing. Most importantly, the new track is Whale Lagoon, which is based on the opening level of the 2003 team-based adventure Sonic Heroes. Rather than releasing gameplay footage or the usual collection of screenshots, Sega has instead opted to release a single image of the whole track, and focus instead on a new piece of music accompanying it.

The music is a new remix of the “Seaside Hill” track, originally from the Sonic Heroes soundtrack. The most notable thing about it, is that it’s a sort of marriage of the old and the new, being a collaborative effort between original composer Jun Senoue, and Hyper Potions. If you aren’t familiar with Hyper Potions, it’s a two-member electronic music outfit that recently contributed the theme for the animated opening in Sonic Mania, one of the most well-received games in the series’ long history.

Team Sonic Racing is the latest Sega-themed kart racing effort from Sumo Digital, which is currently set to release on May 21, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC. For more on the game, you can check out a video from Tokyo Game Show 2018 in which Sonic Team’s Takashi Iizuka talks about the game’s unique concept.