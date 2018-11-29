You Won’t See the Path of Exile PS4 Port Until 2019

It looks like the Path of Exile is taking a little longer than anticipated. Grinding Gear Games announced on its official website that the anticipated PlayStation 4 port of the free-to-play RPG has been pushed out of its previous December 2018 release window. It will now launch sometime in February 2019.

According to the developer, this delay has nothing to do with developmental difficulties. Rather, it is due to unprecedented complexities during the certification process. Nevertheless, the team is using this extra time to give Path of Exile a little more polish, noting game performance and frame rate as specific features to work on.

After being discovered on a Taiwanese ratings board, Grinding Gear officially announced Path of Exile would be coming to the PlayStation 4 in December 2018 after being seen on the Xbox One and PC. However, as December approached, Path of Exile still had yet to get a formal release date.

While the developers will be able to make their game even better, it’s still unfortunate for players hoping to play it over the holiday break. February is also looking to be an increasingly crowded month, so hopefully, Path of Exile manages to avoid the glut of releases.

Path of Exile is releasing in February 2019 for the PlayStation 4. It is available now on the Xbox One and PC.

[Source: Path of Exile]