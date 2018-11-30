Here’s How to Join Anthem’s Closed Alpha This December

Get your Javelins ready, because Anthem‘s closed alpha is officially happening December 8-9, 2018 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The alpha will feature multiple sessions across the two days, and those who are participating can play in one or all of them. The only restriction is that you can only play on one device.

Below are the registration details, as listed on the website. You have until the end of day December 3, 2018 to sign up, but it will likely fill up much faster.

Here’s how to sign up: Head to the EA Community Playtesting site. Sign in with your EA Account. Choose your platform, and let us know when you want to play. Once your choices are completed, click Submit. Signing up does not guarantee you’ll be invited to take part, it’s on a first come first served basis. If you’re in, you’ll see a confirmation on the Community Playtesting site and you’ll get an email from us letting you know how to download the Anthem Closed Alpha game client. If you have any questions about how Community Playtesting works, check out the Community Playtesting FAQ.

While people may be eager to dig into Anthem early, a closed alpha doesn’t fully grant that opportunity. Those who get to participate must adhere to the non-disclosure requirements outlined for community playtesters. This means no streams, YouTube videos, or even social media posts. If alpha testing isn’t something you can get excited about, be sure to check out The Game Awards next week for a brand new Anthem trailer.

Bioware has already done internal alpha testing, so this community closed alpha is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, the team’s progress is steady and assuages the delay fears floating around.

Anthem will launch on February 22, 2019, but that’s not all BioWare has up its sleeve.

[Source: Eurogamer and help.ea.com]