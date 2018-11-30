Fallout 76 Patch 1.0.2.0 Will Enlarge Your Stash

Earlier in the week, Bethesda noted its plans to make a slew of improvements to Fallout 76. Now, it has released the full patch notes for the update, which is known as version 1.0.2.0. Thankfully, it’s a whole lot smaller than the last update, which was over 47GB. The newest update is only a meager 3GB, and as promised, increases the Stash limit and improves performance, among other features.

No, this update doesn’t solve all of the problems Bethesda is facing, which could land the company in some hot legal water. It also doesn’t fix what some fans feel is deception when it comes to Fallout 76’s Power Armor Edition. But at least Bethesda is putting in the effort to fix its game, which has not been its most critically-acclaimed.

It should be noted that this update is not live yet, and it instead launches on December 4, 2018. But Bethesda isn’t stopping there. Another patch is already scheduled for the following week, on December 11th. That update will feature C.A.M.P. improvements and more.

Either way, here are the full patch notes for the latest Fallout 76 update:

GENERAL

Performance : PC framerates are once again uncapped. However, reaching very high framerates will no longer cause movement speed to increase. This was originally fixed in the November 19 patch.

Stability: The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received additional stability improvements.

C.A.M.P., CRAFTING, AND WORKSHOPS

Stash : Maximum stash storage has been increased by 50%, to 600 pounds. This is a conservative adjustment, and we plan to increase the storage cap further in the future once we’ve verified this change does not impact the stability of the game.

BALANCE

Enemies : XP rewards for killing high-level creatures have been reduced.

Bosses : Fixed an issue affecting instanced Boss loot. Players should now correctly receive 2-4 items per boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level.

Weapons : Automatic weapon damage has been increased by approximately 20% across the board.

PVP

Weapon Effects : Hitting another player with a Cryolator now applies a Chilled, Frosted, or Frozen status based on how many times they are hit. The duration of movement speed reductions applied by these effects have been significantly decreased.

BUG FIXES

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Console: Fixed an issue that could cause the player to encounter an infinite loading screen when signing out of their console account while playing Fallout 76.

Xbox: Addressed a crash that could occur when sending multiple team invites immediately after exiting Vault 76 to a player who is not a friend.

GENERAL

Power Armor: Fixed an issue affecting Power Armor frames that could prevent the player from exiting their Power Armor.

Nuke Silos: Flipboards inside Nuke Silos no longer display portions of launch codes too soon after the codes were reset for the week.

C.A.M.P., WORKSHOPS, AND CRAFTING

C.A.M.P.: Moving C.A.M.P. locations will now correctly move standalone items built by the player into the build menu’s Stored tab.

Workshops: On PS4, wires will no longer appear to float in mid-air when attempting connect two or more objects.

Turrets: Will no longer become invisible if the player is not present at their C.A.M.P. when their turrets are destroyed.

PERKS

Perk Cards: Ranking up a Perk Card will no longer cause a duplicate card to appear.

SOCIAL

Teams: Fixed an issue that could prevent a team from being correctly formed in a game world after creating the team on the Main Menu when both players are using new characters.

Teams: Display durations for social notification have been reduced when many notifications are pending. This should help address an issue in which players did not see that they successfully joined a team.

SURVIVAL

Mutations: The Electrically Charged and Unstable Isotope Mutations no longer provide the player with bonus Health.

USER INTERFACE

AFK: Players will now be disconnected from a game world after 10 minutes of inactivity and will be prompted with a timer 1 minute before being kicked.

Atomic Shop: On PC, cursor position will no longer be disjointed from clicks in the Atomic Shop while using 16:10 resolutions.

Enemies: Red crosshairs and enemy health bars will no longer persist on-screen when an enemy is no longer in view.

Localization: Subtitles will now appear correctly, and English voiceover will play, for game clients in languages that do not have their own localized voiceover when listening to a Holotape or interacting with robots.

Pip-Boy: Fixed an issue that could cause duplicate data to appear in the Pip-Boy’s Stat and Effects interfaces.

Respawn: Dying while severely overencumbered will no longer remove all map markers when attempting to respawn. Instead, the player can now respawn at the nearest discovered Map Marker.

Quest Tracker: Quest objective notifications will no longer appear for inactive Quests immediately upon connecting to a world.

