Latest PSN Flash Sale Slashes Prices Up to 70% Off PS4 Games, Vita and PS3 Included

Black Friday may be past us, but there’s another PSN Flash Sale going on right now on the North American PlayStation Store to save you a bunch of money. These PSN Flash Sale deals let you save up to 70% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games. This weekend’s PSN Flash Sale isn’t themed, but there are some great games up for grabs if you want to browse the list. There aren’t any special deals for Plus subscribers, so make sure you check out these sales whether you are a member or not.

Running until Monday, December 3 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, here are all of the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion – $8.99

Always Sometimes Monsters – $1.99

Amnesia: Collection – $8.99

Aragami – $5.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $7.49

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $14.99 Gold Edition – $20.99

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $14.99

– $14.99 Battlefield 1 – $4.99 Revolution – $14.99

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle – $29.99

– $29.99 Battlefield Bundle – $7.49

– $7.49 Battlefiled Hardline Deluxe Edition – $6.24 Ultimate Edition – $14.99

Beholder Complete Edition – $3.74

– $3.74 Ben 10 – $5.99

– $5.99 BioShock: The Collection – $14.99

– $14.99 Birthdays the Beginning – $19.99

Black Mirror – $11.99

– $11.99 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $14.99

– $14.99 Broforce – $3.74

– $3.74 Bully – $8.99

– $8.99 Burnout Paradise Remastered – $7.99

– $7.99 Butcher – $2.99 Special Edition Bundle – $3.24

– $2.99 Catlateral Damage – $2.99

– $2.99 Cluster Truck – $2.99

– $2.99 Cosmic Star Heroine – $4.49

– $4.49 Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – $14.99

– $14.99 Dangerous Golf – $5.99

– $5.99 Danger Zone – $4.49

– $4.49 Dark Rose Valkyrie – $5.99

– $5.99 Dead Rising – $5.99

– $5.99 Dead Rising 2 – $5.99

– $5.99 Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $5.99

– $5.99 Dead Rising Triple Pack – $14.87

– $14.87 Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition – $11.99

– $11.99 Downwell – $1.24

– $1.24 Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – $8.99

– $8.99 EA Family Bundle – $11.99

– $11.99 Earthfall – $17.99 Deluxe – $23.99

– $17.99 Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $17.99

– $17.99 Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – $11.99

– $11.99 Fe – $5.99

– $5.99 Goosebumps: The Game – $4.49

– $4.49 Grand Kingdom – $14.99

– $14.99 Gravity Rush 2 – $5.99

– $5.99 Guts and Glory – $4.49

– $4.49 Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition – $11.99

– $11.99 Hatoful Boyfriend – $1.99

– $1.99 Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star – $1.99

– $1.99 Hello Neighbor – $8.99

– $8.99 Hitman – Game of the Year Edition – $14.99 Game of the Year Edition Upgrade – $4.99

– $14.99 Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition – $9.89

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard – $8.99

– $8.99 Archangel – $8.99

Hotline Miami – $2.49

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $3.74

Human: Fall Flat – $5.99

– $5.99 Hunting Simulator – $9.99

– $9.99 Inversus Deluxe – $4.49

– $4.49 L.A. Noire – $19.99

– $19.99 Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $6.89

– $6.89 Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – $2.49 With OST – $3.24

– $2.49 Mafia III – $9.99 Deluxe Edition – $14.99

– $9.99 Manhunt – $8.99

– $8.99 Marooners – $2.99

– $2.99 Mass Effect Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition – $11.99 Standard Recruit Edition – $8.99

– $11.99 Max Payne – $8.99

– $8.99 Megadimension Neptunia VII – $11.99

– $11.99 Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – $17.99

– $17.99 Metal Slug 3 – $4.49

– $4.49 Metal Slug Anthology – $5.99

– $5.99 Metal Slug XX – $5.99

– $5.99 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $5.99

– $5.99 Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99

– $5.99 Mother Russia Bleeds – $3.74

– $3.74 MX vs ATV Supercross Encore – $7.49

– $7.49 NAtURAL DOCtRINE – $5.99

– $5.99 Need for Speed – $5.99 Deluxe Edition – $7.49

– $5.99 Need for Speed Payback – $11.99 Deluxe Edition – $17.99

– $11.99 Need for Speed Rivals – $5.99

– $5.99 Nidhogg – $2.99

– $2.99 Nidhogg 2 – $4.49

– $4.49 Not a Hero – $2.59

– $2.59 Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $2.99

– $2.99 Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $17.99

– $17.99 Omega Quintet – $5.99

– $5.99 Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition – $4.49

– $4.49 Plague Inc: Evolved – $4.49

– $4.49 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare – $5.99

– $5.99 Primal Carnage: Extinction – $3.99

– $3.99 Prison Architect – $7.49 Escape Mode Bundle – $11.69

– $7.49 PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness – $14.99

– $14.99 Pure Chess Complete Bundle – $5.99

– $5.99 PvZ GW2 – Frosty Standard Edition – $5.99

– $5.99 Rayman Legends – $9.99

– $9.99 R.B.I. Baseball 18 – $5.99

Red Dead Revolver – $8.99

– $8.99 Ronin – $1.99

– $1.99 Rugby 18 – $14.99

– $14.99 School Girl/Zombie Hunter – $11.99

– $11.99 Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – $24.99

– $24.99 Shadow Warrior – $7.49

– $7.49 Sine Mora EX – $5.99

– $5.99 Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $7.49

Skulls of the Shogun – $2.99

– $2.99 Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.99

– $7.99 SpeedRunners – $2.99

– $2.99 Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $5.99

– $5.99 Starwhal – $3.59

– $3.59 Steredenn: Binary Stars – $3.89

– $3.89 Strider – $2.99

– $2.99 Super Meat Boy – $1.49

– $1.49 Super Mega Baseball – $2.99

– $2.99 Super Mega Baseball 2 – $8.99

– $8.99 Terraria – $5.99

– $5.99 The Disney Afternoon Collection – $4.99

– $4.99 The Dwarves – $11.99

– $11.99 The Order: 1886 – $5.99

The Raven Remastered – $8.99

– $8.99 The Shadow Warrior Collection – $17.99

– $17.99 The Sims 4 Bundle – $24.99 Bundle 2 – $24.99 Cats & Dogs – $19.99 City Living – $19.99 Dine Out – $9.99 Get to Work – $19.99 Seasons – $19.99

– $24.99 The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition – $9.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

– $9.99 The Warriors – $8.99

– $8.99 Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $11.99

– $11.99 Titan Souls – $3.74

– $3.74 Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special – $14.99

– $14.99 Trackmania Turbo – $9.99

– $9.99 Trials Fusion – $5.99 Awesome MAX Edition – $11.99

– $5.99 Tricky Towers – $4.49

– $4.49 Tyr: Chains of Valhalla – $3.29

Ultrawings – $7.49

Uno – $2.99

– $2.99 Unravel – $4.99

– $4.99 Unravel Two – $7.99

– $7.99 Unravel Yarny Bundle – $14.99

– $14.99 Watch Dogs 2 – $17.99 Deluxe Edition – $20.99 Gold Edition – $29.99

– $17.99 WRC Collection – $27.49

– $27.49 XCOM 2 – $14.99 Collection – $34.99 Digital Deluxe Edition – $18.74 War of the Chosen – $15.99

– $14.99 Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $14.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $11.99

PlayStation VR Games

Archangel – $8.99

Eagle Flight – $5.99

– $5.99 The Solus Project – $5.99

PlayStation 3 Games

BioShock – $3.99

– $3.99 BioShock 2 – $3.99

– $3.99 BioShock Infinite – $5.99

– $5.99 Borderlands – $3.99

– $3.99 Borderlands 2 – $3.99

– $3.99 Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel – $5.99

– $5.99 Capcom Arcade Cabinet – $5.99

– $5.99 Capcom Fighting Evolution – $2.99

– $2.99 Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millenium 2001 – $8.99

– $8.99 Clan of Champions – $0.49

– $0.49 Darkstalkers Resurrection – $2.99

– $2.99 Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $4.99

– $4.99 Devil May Cry HD Collection – $4.99

– $4.99 DmC Devil May Cry – $4.99 Ultimate Edition – $13.49

– $4.99 DuckTales: Remastered – $4.49

– $4.49 Duke Nukem Forever – $3.99

– $3.99 Dustforce – $2.99

– $2.99 God Hand – $2.99

– $2.99 Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition – $8.99

– $8.99 GRIMgRiMoiRe – $4.99

– $4.99 Hotline Miami – $2.49

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $3.74

Mega Man 10 – $2.99

– $2.99 Mega Man 9 – $2.99

– $2.99 Mega Man 9 & 10 Combo Pack – $4.49

Mega Man Legends – $2.99

NAtURAL DOCtRINE – $5.99

– $5.99 Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $14.99

– $14.99 Pure Chess Complete Bundle – $4.49

– $4.49 Red Dead Redemption – $9.89

– $9.89 Resident Evil – $4.99

– $4.99 Resident Evil 0 – $4.99

– $4.99 Resident Evil 4 – $4.99

– $4.99 Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition – $4.49

– $4.49 Resident Evil 6 – $4.99 Ultimate Edition – $6.99

– $4.99 Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection – $8.09

– $8.09 Resident Evil HD Bundle – $8.99

– $8.99 Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – $3.99

– $3.99 Resident Evil Revelations – $4.99

– $4.99 Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $5.99

– $5.99 Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles – $2.99

Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles – $2.99

– $2.99 Spec Ops: The Line – $5.99

– $5.99 Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition – $4.49

– $4.49 Street Fighter x Tekken – $2.99

– $2.99 Super Mega Baseball – $2.99

– $2.99 Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $2.99

– $2.99 Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $2.99

– $2.99 The Awakened Fate Ultimatum – $5.99

– $5.99 The Bureau: XCOM Declassified – $3.99

– $3.99 The Darkness II – $7.99

– $7.99 The Guided Fate Paradox – $5.99

– $5.99 The King of Fighters XIII – $8.99

– $8.99 Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special – $11.99

– $11.99 XCOM: Enemy Within – $11.99

PlayStation Vita Games

Amnesia: Memories – $2.99

Capcom Classics Collection Reloaded – $1.99

Capcom Classics Collection Remixed – $1.99

– $1.99 Capcom Puzzle World – $2.99

– $2.99 Cosmic Star Heroine – $4.49

– $4.49 Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors – $9.99

– $9.99 Criminal Girls: Invite Only – $9.99

– $9.99 Darkstalkers Chronicle: The Chaos Tower – $2.99

– $2.99 Downwell – $1.24

– $1.24 Dustforce – $2.99

– $2.99 Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $11.99

– $11.99 Grand Kingdom – $14.99

– $14.99 Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms – $7.99

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds – $5.99

– $5.99 Hatoful Boyfriend – $1.99

– $1.99 Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star – $1.99

– $1.99 Hotline Miami – $2.49

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $3.74

htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary – $4.99

– $4.99 Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart – $5.99

– $5.99 Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 – $5.99

– $5.99 Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 – $5.99

– $5.99 Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth 3: V Generation – $8.99

– $8.99 Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed – $5.99

– $5.99 Lichtspeer – $2.49

– $2.49 Mary Skelter: Nightmares – $7.99

– $7.99 Mega Man Legends 2 – $2.99

– $2.99 Mega Man Maverick Hunter X – $2.99

– $2.99 MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies – $5.99

– $5.99 MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death – $2.99

– $2.99 Monster Hunter Freedom Unite – $3.99

– $3.99 Monster Monpiece – $2.99

– $2.99 NAtURAL DOCtRINE – $5.99

– $5.99 Nidhogg – $2.99

– $2.99 Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $2.99

– $2.99 Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $11.99

– $11.99 Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy – $9.99

– $9.99 Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy – $9.99

– $9.99 Power Stone Collection – $2.99

– $2.99 PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness – $14.99

– $14.99 Resident Evil Director’s Cut – $2.99

– $2.99 Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution 2 Plus – $4.99

– $4.99 Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $7.49

– $7.49 Starwhal – $3.59

– $3.59 Street Fighter Alpha 3 Max – $2.99

– $2.99 Street Fighter Alpha 3 – $4.99

– $4.99 Street Fighter x Tekken – $5.99

– $5.99 Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls – $5.99

– $5.99 Super Meat Boy – $1.49

Titan Souls – $3.74

– $3.74 Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special – $11.99

– $11.99 Trillion: God of Destruction – $1.99

Ultimate Ghosts ‘N Golbins – $2.99

– $2.99 Yomawari: Night Alone/htolNiQ The Firefly Diary – $14.99

– $14.99 Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $11.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $11.99

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Visit the PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store.

Don’t forget you can also redeem the PlayStation Plus free games for November 2018 right now, and December’s games will soon be available, including Soma and Onrush.

What do you think of this Flash Sale ? Are you going to take advantage of any of these great PS4, PS3, and Vita deals, or does nothing catch your eye? Either way, let us know what you’re thinking about the PSN flash sale in the comments below!