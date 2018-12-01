US Consumer Spending on Games Reached $9.1 Billion in Q3 2018, According to NPD

A new report by the NPD Group reveals that US consumer spending on video games reached a whopping $9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2018 (ending September 30), an increase of 24 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Video game content sales, which include full games and DLCs/subscriptions, increased by 25 percent year-on-year to $7.9 billion. Fortnite, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Madden NFL 19, NBA 2K19, and Candy Crush Saga had the most positive impact on dollar sales.

On the hardware side, sales increased by 11 percent during the quarter to $737 million. Sales of gaming accessories grew by 44 percent year-on-year, with headsets and game card sales setting “all-time records” in Q3 spending. According to the report, game card sales grew by 63 percent and surpassed hardware accessories for the first time in the third quarter.

“The video game market in the US continues to thrive with compelling gaming content expanding the market, driving higher spending of hardware, accessory, and software,” said NPD analyst, Mat Piscatella. “With the sales strength of recent releases such as Marvel’s Spider-Man and NBA 2K19, combined with cross-platform titles such as Fortnite, there appears to be no slowing down as we head into the final stretch of the holiday shopping season.”

NPD’s November 2018 report, which will include Black Friday sales, will be out soon.