Rapper 2 Milly Officially Going Ahead With Lawsuit Against Epic Games Over Fortnite Dance Moves

Law firm Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP has announced in a press release that it will be representing rapper 2 Milly in court where he’ll be pursuing legal action against Epic Games over Fortnite‘s “stolen” dance moves.

Back in November 2018, 2 Milly said that he was considering taking the developer to court for stealing his signature “Milly Rock” dance moves and turning them into purchasable Fortnite emotes. At the time, it was unclear how he intended to move forward considering the challenges involved in copyrighting choreographic works.

In a press release, Pierce Bainbridge revealed that 2 Milly isn’t the only one taking Epic Games to court.

“This isn’t the first time that Epic Games has brazenly misappropriated the likeness of African-American talent,” the law firm said in a statement. “Our client Lenwood ‘Skip’ Hamilton is pursuing similar claims against Epic for use of his likeness in the popular ‘Cole Train’ character in the Gears of Wars video game franchise.”

Pierce Bainbridge partner David L. Hecht added that Epic Games cannot be allowed to continue taking “what does not belong to it.”

2 Milly claims that Epic Games never sought his permission to use Milly Rock and didn’t even attempt to reach out to him. The developer has yet to respond to the allegations.