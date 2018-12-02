PlayStation New Releases This Week: December 4, 2018 – Just Cause
December is kicking off in big fashion, with over 24 PS4 new releases, including big hitters such as Just Cause 4, Mutant Year Zero, Persona Dancing, and Subnautica. Outside of the PlayStation 4 releases, gamers also get 7 PSVR games and 5 Vita games to enjoy, so there is a little bit of everything to be found this week.
*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted
Please check out the full list of releases below.
New PlayStation 4 Releases
- Astrology and Horoscope Premium (Digital) – Out 12/6
- Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX (Digital) – Out 12/5
- Atelier Meruru ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX (Digital)
- Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX (Digital)
- Battle Princess Madelyn (Digital)
- Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt (Digital)
- Energy Cycle Edge (Digital) – Out 12/5
- Escape Game: Aloha (Digital)
- Gnomes Garden: New Home (Digital)
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (Digital, Retail) – Out 12/7
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! (Digital, Retail) – Out 12/6
- Just Cause 4 (Digital, Retail)
- The Last Remnant (Digital) – Out 12/6
- Life of Pixel (Digital, Cross-Buy)
- Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos (Digital)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Digital, Retail)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Digital)
- Override: Mech City Brawl (Digital)
- Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight (Digital, Retail)
- Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight (Digital, Retail)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle (Digital, Retail)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Digital, Retail) – Out 12/7
- Subnautica (Digital, Retail)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Digital)
New PlayStation VR Releases
- Arca’s Path VR (Digital)
- Guns’ n’ Stories: Bulletproof VR (Digital) – Out 12/7
- Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight (Digital, Retail)
- Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight (Digital, Retail)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle (Digital, Retail)
- Picture Party VR (Digital) – Out 12/5
- Prison Boss VR (Digital)
New PlayStation Vita Releases
- Emerald Shores (Digital – Cross-Buy)
- Energy Cycle Edge (Digital) – Out 12/5
- Life of Pixel (Digital, Cross-Buy)
- Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight (Digital, Retail)
- Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight (Digital, Retail)
*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.
Let us know in the comments which PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for December 2018 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.