Rumor: Retailer Listing Suggests Assassin’s Creed Compilation Will Appear in 2019

Ubisoft won’t launch a new Assassin’s Creed in 2019, but another collection may very well be on its way. This is according to German retailer MediaMarkt, which has a listing for a product referred to as Assassin’s Creed Compilation. According to this listing, the collection will launch on March 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Because March 29th falls on a Friday, the date might not be a placeholder, as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey hit stores on a Friday, too. However, this news should be taken with a grain of salt, as there’s no judging the veracity of the MediaMarkt listing at this time. Additionally, the retailer doesn’t mention which titles will be featured in the compilation.

Only two Assassin’s Creed titles from the PlayStation 3/Xbox 360 era have yet to appear on current-gen hardware, the original Assassin’s Creed and Assassin’s Creed III. The latter is getting a remaster in March 2019. Meanwhile, The Ezio Collection has compiled the three games starring Ezio, and Assassin’s Creed Rogue received a remaster of its own. Again, this just leaves the franchise’s first entry.

We can’t even begin to speculate on what Ubisoft would include in a compilation release. Perhaps there’s a box set in the works that would feature every Assassin’s Creed in one multi-disc, pricey bundle? If Assassin’s Creed Compilation and its reported release date are indeed real, the wait to find out more can’t be too long.

Should this all prove false, AC fans still have plenty to look forward to in 2019. Season pass content for AC Odyssey will continue to roll out for months to come, much of which includes story DLC. The first of such DLC, Legacy of the First Blade, launches on December 4, 2018.

[Source: MediaMarkt via VG247]