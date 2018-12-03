The Music of Assassin’s Creed Comes to Life With Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Symphony

Ubisoft is kicking of E3 2019 in a big way with music! On June 11, 2019 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the very first performance of the Assassin’s Creed Symphony tour will play. This lines up with the first day of E3 2019, which is no coincidence. The tour will continue after that, with a few more international tour dates running through October 2019.

The concert is a multimedia experience, featuring a full, live symphony orchestra, a choir, and a presentation that will integrate the characters and stories from the Assassin’s Creed series with the music. The intent from Ubisoft is to create the “ultimate fan experience,” using the work of composers such as Jesper Kyd, Lorne Balfe, Brian Tyler, Austin Wintory, Sarah Schachner, Winifred Philipps, Elista Alexandrova, Chris Tilton, Ryan Amon, and The Flight to create an “immersive 3D concert.”

Ubisoft’s live entertainment producer, Hinde Daoui, provided the following quote in a press release:

We’re excited to partner with MGP Live to offer Assassin’s Creed fans a brand new experience to celebrate the series they have enjoyed playing over the last decade. It’s always a pleasure to work with other entertainment industry leaders such as MGP Live who have a successful track record in introducing symphonic music to new audiences while bringing the sights and sounds of internationally renowned entertainment brands to life.

An additional quote was provided by MGP live CEO Massimo Gallotta, MGP being the entertainment company partnering with Ubisoft for the tour:

We are honored to partner with Ubisoft on this innovative multimedia project. We are approaching this production with passion and a sense of mission. Our aim is to create concerts for all generations and let the power of music, which speaks every language, talk to the heart of gamers. We immediately felt Assassin’s Creed had the potential for a unique symphonic experience because of the diverse cultural influences in its iconic soundtrack. We love that this concert is opening up symphonic music to a new generation of fans.

After the Los Angeles premiere, the Assassin’s Creed Symphony tour will include the following locations and dates:

Palais des Congrès, Paris – June 29th

Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco – August 3rd

Place des Arts, Montréal – September 27th

Eventim Apollo, London – October 5th

Teatro Arcimboldi, Milan – October 6th

Ubisoft Club Members will have access to a pre-sale starting on December 7, 2018, while tickets will go on sale publicly on December 10th, at 10 a.m. local time.