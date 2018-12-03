Some of the Kinda Funny Games Showcase’s Over 60 Games Will Release During the Show

While it originally was conceived as a last-minute replacement for the 2018 PlayStation Experience, the Kinda Funny Games Showcase is certainly shaping up to be a rather exciting event this year. The total number of games being shown off, which was originally around 50, has been bumped up to over 60! What’s more, about a “half-dozen” of them will actually be released during the event! Not a bad way to drum up some publicity, huh?

We don’t know which games will be released during the show yet, considering that a big part of these “it’s out now” moments is the element of surprise. However, Greg Miller has certainly amassed a glut of high-profile names to take part in the event. We already know Sega may be bringing Yakuza to the event, though we aren’t likely to see anything from that series being released. (But could you imagine?) Other companies taking part include NIS America, Limited Run Games, and Devolver Digital.

Miller has stated on Twitter that indie games “are kinda the focus” of the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, so it’s likely that most of the titles being released will be from that sector. However, having a platform like this is certainly an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often for developers.

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase will take place on December 8, 2018. That’s only two days after The Game Awards 2018, which will feature its own set of reveals and announcements. Between these two events, it definitely looks like the week is going to be jam-packed with information.

What are you hoping to see from the showcase? Are you excited to see so many games being released during the event? Let us know!

[Source: Game Informer]