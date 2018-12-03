NeoBards Entertainment Once Again Teamed Up With Capcom for Onimusha: Warlords

NeoBards Entertainment, a relatively new development house based out of China, hs confirmed its involvement with Capcom on the upcoming cult classic remaster, Onimusha: Warlords. This is the studio’s second project to be published, following a debut effort with Devil May Cry HD Collection.

NeoBards Entertainment notes that Onimusha: Warlords will have HD visuals, widescreen resolution (the PS2 original was ran at 4:3), new controls, an updated soundtrack (and voice acting), and an easy mode. It will also feature Traditional and Simplified Chinese language options.

In a press release confirming its involvement with Onimusha: Warlords, NeoBards Entertainment touts its collective experience in the video game industry, with talent on staff hailing from all over the world. While its two studios are based in Taipei and Suzhou, staff has worked in Taiwan, China, Europe, and the United States as companies such as Sony, Activision, Square Enix, Capcom, EA, and Ubisoft.

Founded in 2017, NeoBards released Devil May Cry HD Collection in a very short period of time. While Onimusha: Warlords is the developer’s next shipping project, there are more multiplatform games to be released, ostensibly planned for 2018.

While Devil May Cry HD Collection was generally well-received when it released for the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions (which NeoBards Entertainment developed) suffered from unique technical problems. These versions had issues with audio looping, some visual effects were missing compared to previous releases, and some sound effects were altered.

Onimusha: Warlords is scheduled for a January 15, 2019 release, for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC.