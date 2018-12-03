Monster Hunter: World Lands the PlayStation Awards 2018 Quadruple Platinum Prize

PlayStation Awards 2018 officially came and went, and with that arrives a list of winners. This event was designed to celebrate games based on their sales in Asian territories. This year, Monster Hunter: World won big. The game was awarded the Quadruple Platinum Prize, the ceremony’s highest award, for having “an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over four million copies.”

Monster Hunter: World‘s commercial success isn’t just confined to Japan, however. The game has sold over ten million units worldwide and has been a record-breaking title for Capcom. While the PlayStation Awards are almost exclusively about sales, there are a few purely merit/popularity based award categories. Even in those, Monster Hunter: World shined, as it landed a spot on Users Choice Prize alongside titles like Detroit: Become Human, God of War, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Below is the full list of winners.

Quadruple Platinum Prize Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over four million copies. Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) Platinum Prize Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over one million copies. The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus) Gold Prize Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies. Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)

Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment) PlayStation Network Award The top three network sales titles were awarded. (Between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.) FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) Users Choice Prize The top 10 titles voted by Japan and Asia users were awarded. (Released between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)

Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega) PlayStation VR Award Three titles that have contributed to PlayStation VR were awarded. (Released between October 13, 2017 and September 30, 2018, excluding last year’s winning titles.) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Indie & Developer Award Three titles that have contributed to the expansion of PlayStation were awarded. (Released between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018, excluding last year’s winning titles.) Abzu (Giant Squid)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)

For more awards show action, stay tuned for The Game Awards 2018. It will be held on December 6, 2018.

